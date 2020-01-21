Tom Brady will go down as the best football player of all-time when everything is said and done. He has six Super Bowls and countless records on his resume. While he may not be the most talented football player ever, he is certainly the most accomplished which is saying something when you consider everyone who has played the sport. This Spring, Brady has a huge decision to make as he will be a free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old has been with the New England Patriots for 20 years and fans are curious as to who he would want to play for.

In a new report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, it was revealed that Brady would prefer to go to a team with a young quarterback who he could mentor. Of course, the Patriots have a young QB in Jarrett Stidham although there is no guarantee Brady would want to come back to the Patriots just for Stidham's sake.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Brady still wants to be the starter but he would reportedly prefer to retire having left the franchise he's playing for in good hands. Brady has plenty of experience to share with young players so a mentor role would fit him perfectly, especially at this point in his storied career.

