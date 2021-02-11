Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became Super Bowl champions last Sunday in what was a blowout of a game. Many thought the Kansas City Chiefs would come away victorious, although, in the end, the Bucs proved to be too good on the defensive and offensive ends. Since the match, the Buccaneers have been doing a lot of celebrating, especially on Wednesday as the team had their parade on the waters in Tampa, Florida.

While Rob Gronkowski is typically known as the team's big party animal, it seemed as though Brady took to the crown on Wednesday. In the clip below, Brady seems to be having a hard time walking as he laughs uncontrollably. It was clear that Brady was drunk and needed just a little bit of help moving around.

At one point during the festivities, Brady threw the Lombardi trophy off of his boat to another one that was trailing him on the water. It made for a great moment, and it was yet another example of just how much fun the Buccaneers were having during the evening.

Moving forward, celebrations will most likely be continued well into the offseason, as this Bucs team looks to enjoy the fruits of their labor. This was a massive achievement that everyone on the team will remember for the rest of their lives.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images