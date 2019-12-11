Tom Brady is 42 years old which means at any given time, he can decide to retire and call his career a wrap. Brady claims he wants to play until well after the age of 45 although it remains to be seen whether or not his body will be able to hold up. There have been some rumors about Brady's days in New England and whether or not head coach Bill Belichick will want to keep him next season. If Brady doesn't stay with the team, there would certainly be quite a few franchises looking to lock down the services of one of the game's best players.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, NBC Sports reporter Tom Curran made the bold claim that Brady could end up on the Miami Dolphins, who are a divisional rival.

“What would be ideal? Honestly, Rich — knowing who he is, since he’s been in the public consciousness for 20 years and more? He wants to be able to prove something to somebody who thought that he couldn’t do something," Curran explained. "That he was unable to continue at a level. And that’s why I keep coming back to the Miami Dolphins as a possibility."

Fans were pretty surprised by this take and immediately took to Eisen's Twitter comments with some interesting reactions and analysis. Check out some of the best responses to Curran's theory, below.