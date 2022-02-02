Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL after a very long career in professional football. He played 22 seasons and was able to win a record seven Super Bowls, which makes him the most successful quarterback in the history of the NFL. Now, he will finally be able to relax and enjoy his family life as he lives with his children and supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen.

As it turns out, Brady already has some massive plans for retirement, and they involve a huge 300-acre plot of land on the Indian Creek island near Miami. This is an island inhabited by some extremely rich and wealthy people, and back in 2020, Brady bought the land there for $17 million, according to the Daily Mail. Since then, he has torn down the house, and he plans to rebuild it, but in an eco-friendly way.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Photos of the property can be seen right here, and as you will immediately notice, it is massive. The place is surrounded by gorgeous scenic views, and the island even has its own police presence to keep out any unwanted guests. Needless to say, this is the perfect place for Brady to spend his retirement alongside his wife and kids.





Moving forward, it is certainly going to be weird not having Brady in the NFL, however, it will be a relief for the teams who used to get destroyed by him on a weekly basis. For instance, we're sure Jets fans are having a blast right now, and rightfully so.