As he prepares to suit up for the first time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player when the new NFL season kicks off this weekend, Tom Brady is sure to have all eyes on him. However, we doubt he was expecting people to also have their eyes on his sex life with wife Gisele Bündchen — thankfully, we have people like Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard to give us answers to the stuff we really want to know.



Image: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While chopping it up with Brady on the podcast, Dax decided to channel his inner Howard Stern by asking the six-time Super Bowl champion this question: "do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?" Luckily, it seemed that Tom caught the humor in his question and decided to answer honestly by stating that it's "probably off the table." He went on to say, "I wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened but I don’t think that would be the moment," further adding, "That wouldn’t be my pre-game warmup."

Even though "game-day sex" isn't on the menu for Tom Brady, we're sure being married to one of the biggest supermodels in the world comes with those benefits any other time. Listen to his full interview on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard below: