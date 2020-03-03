Tom Brady has consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last 20 seasons. He has won a total of six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and when all is said and done, he will most likely be heralded as one of the best athletes ever. This spring, Brady has found himself in a new position. Yes, that's right, this year Brady is a free agent. Now, he can play with whomever he wants. There have been various rumors that he no longer wants to play for the Patriots and that the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are the frontrunners.

In a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, it appears as though the Titans are very serious about getting Brady on the roster. Before they do that, they will have to figure out what to do with Ryan Tannehill, you played lights out in the final stretch of the season.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Per Sports Illustrated:

"The Titans’ situation is a little more complicated—the idea of bringing Ryan Tannehill back in 2020 really does appeal to them, and they need to make a decision on tagging him before March 12—but they’re fully investigating the possibility to reuniting Brady with his buddy Mike Vrabel."

Where would you like to see Brady play next season?