Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game of football and this offseason, he will be in unfamiliar territory. Brady will be a free agent for the first time in his career and has a big decision to make about his future. It's clear he will be playing next season but no one knows where. Most fans think he'll buckle down and come back to the Patriots while others think he's simply going to move on and join a team in need of a quarterback, like the Los Angeles Chargers.

Yesterday, Brady sparked some free agency rumors when he commented on Julian Edelman's latest Instagram post saying "get back to the East coast so we can throw." Clearly, Brady has a desire to workout with his favorite wide receiver who has helped him win three Super Bowls.

Of course, Brady's comment was pretty harmless and can be interpreted in various different ways. As you can imagine, Patriots fans took this as an admission that Brady would be coming back to New England for at least another season. Free agency begins in March so we will only know what Brady is truly thinking, in about a month from now.

Where would you like to see Brady play next season?