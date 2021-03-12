Tom Brady is fresh off of yet another Super Bowl win and at 43 years old, the quarterback doesn't seem to be in any position to slow down. There have been numerous instances where Brady said that he wanted to play football until the age of 45, and now, that looks like it could become a reality. Of course, this notion comes after the news that came out today, claiming that Brady just got a brand new contract extension.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady signed a four-year contract extension that voids into a one-year extension. Effectively, Brady can opt into the four years, or he can simply take the one year which will end in 2022. This was done as a way for the Buccaneers to gain some cap space for the next few seasons.

There are plenty of big-name players the Buccaneers want to bring back including Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski. Both of these players scored touchdowns in the Super Bowl, and it only makes sense that the Bucs would move heaven and earth just to get these guys back on the roster.

At this point, it's clear that Brady continues to win. Playing until 45 appears to be a certainty and when you think about it, 50 doesn't seem like that much of a stretch anymore.

