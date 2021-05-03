Tom Brady's decision to leave New England and go to Tampa Bay was one that many were skeptical of at first. However, it ended up working out for the quarterback as he had an amazing team behind him, which ultimately led to a Super Bowl victory. Now, Brady has seven championships to his name and if you ever doubted him before, well, you'll probably never make that same mistake again.

According to Darren Rovell, Brady's move to Tampa Bay even brought in some huge numbers when it comes to jersey sales. This season, Brady broke Patrick Mahomes' record for most player jerseys sold in a single season. On top of that, the Buccaneers saw a 1200 percent increase in overall jersey sales, which is a monstrous improvement from the previous season.

While Brady made a huge impact on the field, he also helped out the Buccaneers from a marketing and financial standpoint, which makes his signing that much more of a unique investment. Prior to his stint in Tampa, the Buccaneers were a team that many fans even forgot existed but now, they are defending champs and one of the most relevant teams in the NFL.

Overall, we're sure Brady believes he made the right choice.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images