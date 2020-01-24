Today, Eli Manning addressed the media for the first time since it was revealed that he would be retiring from football. The New York Giants legend won two Super Bowls with the team and both of them were against none other than Tom Brady. Brady and Manning have built up quite the rivalry over the years and now, Brady is the last one standing with six Super Bowls to his name.

This morning, Brady took to Twitter where he sent some shots at Manning, saying "Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls." Of course, Brady was just joking although Manning made sure to strike back.

"I’ve been around Tom. I know how competitive he is. We joke around about this a little bit ... But it’s not real funny to him," Manning said.

During today's press conference, it was revealed that Manning would have his jersey retired. He will also be made a part of the Giants' ring of honor. Now, all Manning has to wait on is whether or not he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of fame. With two Super Bowls to his name, he definitely has a good case.