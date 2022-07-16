Tom Brady says that the hardest thing about parenting the children he shares with his wife Gisele Bündchen is their level of wealth. Speaking during a recent episode of Spotify’s Drive podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion explained that it's hard for his kids to appreciate all they have when everything is handed to them.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said.



Harry How / Getty Images

He continued: “That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?'”

Brady went on to discuss how he and his wife grew up, showing how different their experiences were from their kids.

“My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl,” he explained. “There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters."

“I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family,” he continued. “My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes.”

The Buccaneers quarterback shares two kids with Bündchen. They have a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Vivian. Additionally, he also co-parents his son John “Jack,” with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady has an estimated net worth of $250 million, while Bündchen adds another $400 million on her own by being one of the highest-paid models in the world.

Check out Brady's discussion on Drive below.

