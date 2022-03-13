Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is returning for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he announced on his Twitter page, Sunday night. Brady had initially retired from the NFL on February 1.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote in the post. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG"



Harry How / Getty Images

“Total excitement," head coach Bruce Arians said of the news, according to Ian Rapoport.

Despite his original retirement, rumors have surfaced for weeks about the potential for Brady to return. In February, the 7-time Super Bowl champ reportedly told Jim Gray, "never say never."

Brady will turn 45-years-old before the start of the 2022 regular season.

As a member of the Bucs, Brady has posted a 29-10 record in the last two seasons, including playoffs. In 2021, the team lost in the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bucs have 24 free agents who can begin speaking with other teams, later this week.

