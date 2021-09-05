Tampa Buccaneers legendary quarterback Tom Brady says that he contracted COVID-19, shortly after the team's Super Bowl boat parade. Brady shared the news during an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Saturday.

The news comes after the Bucs recently announced that 100% of their roster is now vaccinated going into the new season. Despite that fact, Brady says this will be a more difficult year for dealing with COVID-19 than last season.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

"I actually think it's going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we're doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans," Brady explained. "It's not like last year, although we're getting tested like last year. It's going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we've just got to deal with it."

The only instances where Bucs' players missed games, last season, for COVID-19 were when Ronald Jones missed games against Atlanta and Detroit, and when Devin White missed the season finale against Atlanta and the first playoff game at Washington.

