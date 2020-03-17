Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially said his good-byes to the New England Patriots on Tuesday, as he reportedly prepares to finish out his career in the NFC. Specifically, the NFC South.

According to Colin Cowherd, Brady will formally announce that he is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Says Cowherd:

"I was told 35 minutes ago that Tom Brady signs tomorrow with Tampa Bay. He had made a decision and talked to Tampa Bay yesterday. He was willing to re-sign with New England but he watched Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins go to other franchises and then called Robert Kraft an hour and a half later and says ‘I’M OUT’… I am told Tampa is the choice and he will sign tomorrow... This is not a 'football source', it is a ‘Icon source', and somebody in Tom’s stratosphere that knows Tom, and who is a famous person. He says Tampa."

Assuming Cowherd's sources aren't just bullshitting him, Brady will no longer have to worry about a lack of talent at the wide receiver position. The Bucs boast one of the league's best one-two combinations in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom earned Pro Bowl honors a season ago. Godwin, who appeared in 14 games, ranked third in receiving yards (1,333) to go along with nine touchdown receptions, while Evans racked up 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 appearances.

Brady, who will turn 43 before the start of next season, spent his first 20 seasons with the Pats. During that time he led the team to 17 AFC East titles and nine Super Bowl appearances, six of which were won by New England.

