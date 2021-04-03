Tom Brady is breaking records, even in the off-season. According to ESPN, a Tom Brady rookie card was sold for a record $2.25 million this past Friday. A similar Brady rookie card sold in March for $1.32 million, and held the record until this one beat it out.

The card is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card, and is autographed by Brady. It carries the serial number #99 out of #100. The card was graded an 8.5 with the autograph graded at a 9. The card's buyer remains anonymous. Fitbit CEO James Park was the buyer of the other rookie card back in February. His was graded at an 8 with a 10 for the autograph.

Previous to these two Brady rookie card records, a Patrick Mahomes signed card sold for $861,000 earlier this year. The Mahomes card is only one of five. However, right before that (in January), another Brady card sold for just over half a million dollars. Seems like real life; Brady keeps winning and Mahomes snuck a record in there as well.

The sports card industry has been blowing up over the last year or so, and these numbers prove it. The industry seemed to fizzle out a bit in the 2010s, however, it is back with a force.

