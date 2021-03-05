If you are someone who collects sports trading cards, then you could very well be sitting on a gold mine right now. This is because the trading card business is booming and it's been in a massive uptrend ever since the pandemic started. People have gone back to their hobbies and people with a lot of money to spend have been going out and purchasing these rare trading cards that have some sort of history attached to them.

One of those trading cards just sold for over $1 million recently. According to Darren Rovell, the card in question is a Tom Brady rookie card from the year 2000. It has an 8/10 condition and was bought for exactly $1.32 million. It's an exorbitant price to pay and it just goes to show how overextended the market is right now.

Various other pieces of memorabilia have been selling for $1 million including cards from the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Everyone seemingly wants a piece of the trading card game and with NFTs exploding right now, the game could be changed forever.

Many have been treating these cards as long-term investments and for now, that seems like the best course of action. These are hard assets to keep in pristine condition but if you figure out how to do it, you will be rewarded handsomely later on down the line.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images