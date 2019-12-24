Tom Brady will probably go down as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Say what you will about his actual talent and playmaking ability but no other quarterback has ever been able to record six Super Bowl victories. Next season, Brady will be 43 years old and there are already questions surrounding his future and whether or not he will be playing for the New England Patriots.

Over the past few weeks, Brady has struggled at times which has led to even more questions. In an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One, Brady was asked about next season and whether or not he still thinks he can play. As you can imagine, Brady is quite hopeful of his chances.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“I think I’ve said for a long time, my tune hasn’t changed. I hope to continue playing,” Brady said. “I’ve had long-term goals, I’ve had short-term goals and again, football is a contact sport. So you never know when your last game is going to be and you count your blessings every time you walk off the field healthy.”

If you're a Patriots fan, this is certainly good news because it means you will have your Hall of Fame quarterback for at least one more season, as long as the Patriots bring him back.