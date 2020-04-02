With the Coronavirus pandemic in full swing, millions of families have been left with caretakers and breadwinners who have lost their jobs. People have bills to pay and now, they are unable to because of the circumstances. This is leaving millions of Americans with tough decisions to make as to how they will pay for their food. Many people are going to go hungry because of the pandemic and numerous celebrities are now banding together to shift their resources to those in desperate need.

Today, Tom Brady announced what he will be doing to help those impacted by the virus. As he explained in the tweet below, Brady will be teaming up with the good folks over at Wheels Up to help provide 10 million meals to Feeding America. This pledge will help millions of people who are struggling to make ends meet and don't know where their next meal will come from.

Brady recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he is already showing his new team just how charitable he can be. This is a time of need for many people and it's cool to see those who are wealthier, step up and help out.

This latest donation is going to change a lot of lives for the better in the coming months.