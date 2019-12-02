Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were dominating the competition earlier this season and even jumped out to an 8-0 record to start the season. After a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Patriots offense was exposed for having some glaring weak points and last night, they were exposed again. The Texans ended up defeating the now 10-2 Patriots by a score of 28-22 and kept the Pats to just nine points after three quarters.

Brady struggled in the pocket for the Patriots and there were times where he was caught yelling at his receiver for not creating separation. Realistically, Brady was to blame for the team's lack of offense as well but seemed to deflect when it was convenient for him. In a report from Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Brady broke down what went wrong.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

“Just execution, just have to do a better job. It’s tough to get behind and come back. We put ourselves in a pretty deep hole and you can’t do that on the road,” Brady said. “We didn’t get the job done. A loss is a loss, and learn from it and try to move on to next week.”

As the Patriots head into the last stretch of the season, they will have to answer numerous questions surrounding their team's offense. This is their first bit of adversity this season and fans are curious to see how they respond with the playoffs on the horizon.