Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have been engaged in a pretty significant beef over the years. The two are always getting into fights, and when the Buccaneers play the Saints, you know that something could end up going down. On Sunday, Evans ended up shoving Lattimore to the ground which led to a huge brawl. It was quite the scene and it was all because Evans wanted to defend his quarterback.

After the game, Evans was suspended one game by the NFL, without pay. Many found this suspension to be absurd as football is a contact sport. They don't like Evans getting this kind of punishment, especially since he was just defending a fellow teammate.

Tom Brady is particularly upset about this suspension. While speaking on his Let's Go podcast, Brady made it clear that Evans' suspension was ridiculous and that no matter what, the whole team has their wide receiver's back.

"I don't think it deserved any type of suspension," Brady said. "I think that's ridiculous. In the end, I appreciate Mike having my back. I know he'll learn from it. And he knows that we all have his back."

The Buccaneers have started the season 2-0 and with a game against the Packers on the horizon, it should be interesting to see how the Bucs react down a receiver.

