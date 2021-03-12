When Tom Brady came into the NFL back in 2000, he was a complete underdog. Having been taken in the sixth round of the NFL draft, no one really expected him to amount to much. In the end, however, Brady proved all of the doubters wrong and went on to win seven Super Bowls. In fact, at the age of 43, Brady is far from finished as he is committed to finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and getting himself to an eighth Super Bowl title.

The Bucs just made that path a little bit easier for him as the team announced that Brady would be signing a four-year contract extension that voids into just one year. This allows the Bucs to get some cap space off of the table, and open up room to sign more players. Following the news, Brady took to Twitter with his reaction, and as one can expect, he is very excited about the future.

"In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together," Brady wrote. This Bucs team is poised to repeat as champions and at this point, it's a bit hard to bet against them, especially when they have Brady under center.

It remains to be seen how much longer his career will last, but for now, his goal of playing until 45 appears to be intact.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images