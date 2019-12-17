If you're a quarterback, the gold standard for playing the position has to be none other than Peyton Manning. Manning is a legend of the game and will forever be known as one of the greatest QBs of all-time. He made it to four Super Bowls and won two of them which isn't phenomenal but still pretty great when you consider all of his stats. Manning finished his career with a staggering 539 touchdowns which is a record many thought to be insurmountable. Well, Tom Brady is close to breaking his record and on Monday, Drew Brees officially broke the record as he notched his 540th TD during the third quarter.

Brady and Brees have been going back and forth this season with their TD totals although Brees would be way out in front had it not been for his hand injury. Also, Brady seems to be on a steep decline as far as offensive production is concerned so it wouldn't be surprising to see Breed run away with the TD record. Regardless, Brady took to Twitter last night to offer his congratulations to Brees.

With the Saints and Patriots boasting some of the best records in the NFL, there is a real chance we could see these two in the Super Bowl come February. If so, it will be a phenomenal battle between two legendary QBs.