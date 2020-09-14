Coming into this season, there was a lot of hype surrounding Tom Brady and his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, and fans wanted to see how he could perform at 43 years old. In their first game, he got to take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. While the Bucs had a fine start, it quickly devolved as Brady threw two interceptions. By the end of the game, the Bucs had lost 34-23.

Following the match, Brady spoke to the media about how it all went down. Understandably, Brady was disappointed in how he played, and let the media know about it. The Bucs quarterback admitted that he could have played much better and that next game, he will have to execute on a higher level.

“Well, I certainly think poor execution and that’s what it comes down to. It’s a game of execution. Obviously, they made more plays than we did and I just made some bad, terrible turnovers and it’s hard to win turning the ball over like that. I obviously have to do a lot better job,” Brady said.

Next Sunday, the Buccaneers will have a chance to redeem themselves as they take on the Carolina Panthers.

[Via]