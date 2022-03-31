Yesterday, Bruce Arians dropped a bombshell on the football world as he announced that he would be retiring from coaching. Arians noted that he still loves the game of football and that he will be moving to the Bucs' front office. As for the team's next head coach, it will be Todd Bowles, who served as the team's defensive coordinator over the last few seasons.

It was a huge move that many believe could be inspired by Tom Brady's return to the field. In fact, Brady took to Instagram following the news as he penned a nice yet emotional letter to Arians. Clearly, Brady has a ton of respect for the Super Bowl-winning coach, and he is excited to continue working with him, albeit in a more limited capacity.

Elsa/Getty Images

Per Brady:

"Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.



Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.



I’m so happy you will spend the much-deserved time with your loving and supportive family that has given so much to our communities. Congratulations on an amazing coaching career but more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football."





It remains to be seen how good the Bucs will be this season, however, there is no doubt that they will be solid contenders in the NFC.