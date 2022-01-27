Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement from the NFL today, after an 18-year career. Roethlisberger was fantastic with the Pittsburgh Steelers as he won two Super Bowls all while playing in a third. In recent years, Roethlisberger hasn't been able to recreate his early success, and these frustrations with his body eventually led to his decision, which was announced today.

Steelers fans have been reminiscing about Roethlisberger's legacy, and as it turns out, his rivals are also weighing in on the news. For instance, Tom Brady took to Twitter earlier today where he spoke about Ben's mindset throughout his career, and how in many ways, he was the antithesis to Brady.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the “Throw Some Ice On It” method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There’s more than one way to bake a cake!" Brady wrote.

These two played a ton of games against one another, and while Brady was usually the victor, there is no doubt that these men ran the AFC for an entire decade. Interestingly enough, Brady might be on his way out as well, which means two legendary QBs will be gone from football forever.

With guys like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert leading the way, the NFL is in very good hands.