Tom Brady is one of the greatest professional athletes of all time and as a result, he is always expecting perfection from his teams. After winning seven Super Bowls, Brady knows what it takes to win and he is well-aware of the fact that championships can be won in the offseason. Preparation is the key to success, especially in a sport like football where the players move around on the field like chess pieces. As he turns 44 years old, Brady is looking to win an eighth Super Bowl title, and he is expecting big things from his Buccaneers teammates.

As it stands, the Buccaneers are in the midst of training camp prior to the NFL season which will officially begin next month. The NFC South is looking pretty weak this year, and the Buccaneers are the favorites to win the division and potentially even get a bye in the NFC playoffs.

With Brady's quest for perfection in mind, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the quarterback had a bit of a temper tantrum yesterday at practice. While doing some drills on offense, Brady's wide receivers dropped some passes all while his offensive line gave up some would-be sacks. This led to a bit of a meltdown from Brady as he took a ball and punted it 40 yards before smashing his helmet on the ground.

After practice, it was reported that Bruce Arians stood up for Brady noting that he just wants the best out of teammates. Even with seven Super Bowls to his name, Brady is still fiery, which should be good news for the Bucs moving forward this season.