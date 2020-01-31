With Super Bowl LIV just a few days away, that means Jimmy Kimmel is back with another NFL edition of his hilarious segment “Mean Tweets,” where NFL players read disrespectful tweets about themselves.

This time around, Jimmy has called on some superstar names to participate, including Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joey Bosa, and others. Brady kicks things off reading about being a crybaby and having a “butthole chin,” while Mahomes gets made fun of for his haircut.

“Hi I’m Tom Brady. Im a crybaby and I have a butthole in my chin,” Brady reads. Meanwhile Mahomes reads, “I imagine Patrick Mahomes barber is a superhero who has to run and save the world every time he gets half way through Mahomes hair cut.”

Later, Todd Gurley joined in on the fun, and was called a “fucking snowflake loser bitch,” before his teammate Jared Goff gets ripped on for throwing the ball like shit. “Jared Goff throws a football like he got a shit in his pants,” his tweet read.

Check out all that and more in the hilarious, NSFW-segment (below). Look for other mean tweets read by Michael Irvin, Terry Bradshaw and others.