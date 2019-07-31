With six Super Bowl championships to his name, there is no denying that Tom Brady is the best football player to ever grace the NFL. He will be going into his 20th season with the New England Patriots and today, Brady was at training camp talking to the media. As it turns out, Brady only has one year left on his contract, although he doesn't seem too worried about it. At this point, it would be weird to see him in anything other than a Pats uniform.

"I've had such a great experience over a lot of years, and I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000. I play for a great coach, coach [Bill] Belichick, and [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and I have a great relationship. I love [owner] Mr. [Robert] Kraft and his family," Brady explained. "We've had incredible success. So hopefully we can keep it going."

Brady will also be turning 42 years old on Saturday which makes him one of the oldest players in the league. The Pats quarterback has proven himself to be effective, even at his old age and as he's said before, he hopes to play until 45.

"I have a great time," Brady said. "I love this sport. I've loved playing it since I was a kid. It's hard for me to imagine doing anything else in life. I love playing ball, so to still be out here at 41, soon to be 42, it's pretty good."

Do you think the Patriots have what it takes to win another Super Bowl this year?