New England is in panic.

Saturday night, the New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and the once unthinkable is now a genuine uncertainty: Will Tom Brady leave the Patriots?

The renowned quarterback answered that question and more during a post-game press conference, Saturday night, according to ESPN.

"I love the Patriots. It's the greatest organization," Brady answered. "Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years, and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there's nobody who's had a better career, I would say, than me -- just being with them. So I'm very blessed."

He finished his answer with the salient, "I don't know what the future looks like, so I'm not going to predict it."

Brady also commented on the likelihood of his retirement: "I would say [retirement is] pretty unlikely. ... I don't know what's going to happen. I'm not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football. I love playing for this team. I've loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. I don't know what it looks like moving forward, so we'll just take it day to day."

The Patriots' loss to the Titans is the team's earliest playoff exit since 2010.