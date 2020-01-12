It seems that Tom Brady will be back next season. The real question is, for which team?
Tom Brady is still unsure what his future will look like, but it seems like he won't be retiring.
Wesley Hitt / Getty Images
When asked by Jim Gray in an interview on Westwood One, as noticed by ESPN, whether Brady would be playing football next season, Brady responded, "Yeah, absolutely. That's my plan."
His answers to questions about what team he will be playing for were vaguer: "I love playing football. I love playing for this organization. I really don't know what it looks like moving forward, and I'm just taking it day to day."