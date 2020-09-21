James White of the New England Patriots faced a devastating tragedy on Sunday as he lost his father in a car accident. His mother is now in the hospital in critical condition as a result of the same crash. When the news broke, fans were quick to offer their condolences to a player who has been nothing but an ultimate professional for the Patrios. During the game, his teammates even offered a little tribute to him after the first touchdown of the game.

White's former Patriots teammate Tom Brady also offered condolences, as he took to Twitter with a heartfelt message that White surely appreciated.

So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way," Brady said. "James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend."

This must be a very difficult time for the White family. Our heart goes out to everyone who was affected by this tragedy.