Tom Brady took to Twitter, Friday, to offer to help out the football fan who spent $500,000 on the last touchdown pass thrown by the legendary quarterback, just hours before he unretired.

"Hey @FTX_Official …could we donate a Bitcoin to the charity of this person’s choice?!" Brady tweeted.

The Crypto firm responded: "Let's make it happen, Brady. But what do you say, we give him a #bitcoin too?"

Both Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, purchased an equity stake in FTX back in 2021.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, says that Brady's announcement that he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could lower the value of the football.

“The value of the ball could drop dramatically,” Julien recently said. “It’s a unique situation, and the buyer has no recourse to return it.”

Brady announced his return to the NFL, just two months after retiring, earlier this month.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote in a statement on Twitter. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Check out Brady's tweet below.

