Tom Brady has officially retired from the game of football, however, it seems like he could be back on the field soon if he so changes his mind. Brady's retirement decision didn't feel all that decisive, especially with all of the talk about how he might want to return to the field. In fact, even the Buccaneers seem hopeful that he will change his mind, as they are keeping their quarterback options open in time for next season.

Today is the Super Bowl, and typically, Brady is playing in the big game. Over the last eight years, Brady had found himself in the big game a total of five times, and he ended up winning four of those. Now, he is on the outside looking in, and it is seriously bumming him out.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter today, Brady showed off a reminder he had left for himself on his phone. The reminder was about today's Super Bowl and how it was taking place in Los Angeles. Brady captioned the photo "Sh*t.." which is a pretty big indication that he was fully expecting to make it all the way this year.

In the end, Brady haters got what they wanted, as they will now see either the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals get the Lombardi trophy. Let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments below.