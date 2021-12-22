With Leonard Fournette out with an injury, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in need of a running back. Today, the team announced that it would be signing none other than Le'Veon Bell, who has bounced around from team to team over the past couple of seasons. Bell is a guy who can run and catch the ball, which makes him perfect for an offense led by someone like Tom Brady.

Bell got to have his very first practice with the Bucs today, and for the most part, it was very productive. He got to run through some plays while also getting reps with the 53-man roster. It was a good day for the running back, and it was even better thanks to a gesture from Brady.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

According to reporter Scott Smith, Bell recounted the first moment he walked on the field for the Bucs, and how Brady immediately came up to him and welcomed him to the team. Brady also told Bell to be forthcoming with him if there was anything the team could do to make him feel comfortable as a member of the roster. Needless to say, it's yet another demonstration of just how great of a leader Brady truly is.

It remains to be seen what kind of contributions Bell will make, however, there is no denying that the franchise wants him there, especially as we move into this next phase of the season.