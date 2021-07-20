Tom Brady has had numerous opportunities to visit the White House thanks to his seven Super Bowl championships. Despite this, Brady has only been a handful of times, and his last visit was 16 years ago. After his most recent title, Brady decided to reverse course and pay a visit to the current President, Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers finally got to make their trek to the White House, and as you can imagine, Brady was as charming as ever. The seven-time champion got to stand out on the White House lawn where he made a speech in front of the President and based on the crowd reactions, it was a huge hit. Throughout the speech, Brady got to throw in a few jokes, and he even took some lighthearted shots at Trump supporters.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In the clip below, Brady says "Not a lot of people think that we could’ve won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?" Of course, Brady is referencing the fact that numerous Trump supporters would not accept the results of the Presidential election from back in November. Even to this day, there are those who contest the legitimacy of the election despite the fact that numerous Republican politicians have moved on.

Biden seemed to enjoy the joke and even acknowledged that he did, indeed, understand exactly what Brady had gone through. Needless to say, it was a pretty successful visit and it's one that Bucs players will never forget.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

