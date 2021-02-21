Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a slow start to their season and went on to win the Super Bowl, just a couple of Sundays ago. At the age of 43, Brady was able to win his seventh Super Bowl, and at this point, an eighth title isn't even out of the question. Brady was also able to win the Super Bowl MVP award, which is yet another example of just how dominant and important he is to whatever team he plays for.

After a week of celebration, Brady went right back to the gym as he looks to be just as good at 43, as he was at 28. Of course, with five months from now until training camp, Brady has a lot of free time on his hands, and as he explained on Twitter, he's not so sure what to do with it all.

"Soooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months," Brady asked his followers. Brady has been through plenty of offseasons before, but when you win a championship with a new team, you want to be back on the field, as soon as possible.

For the time being, Brady would be best served spending time with his wife and kids, who must be happy to have him home for the offseason. Not to mention, he will require a light knee surgery, where he will get some minor injuries cleaned up. Either way, Brady has a lot to look forward to.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images