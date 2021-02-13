Tom Brady is fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl title, and at this point, it's clear that he still isn't finished. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a position to repeat next season, and Brady is determined to make that happen. Even though he will be turning 44 years old, Brady seemingly still has a lot left in the tank, and it is safe to assume that the Buccaneers will be back in the playoffs, looking to get that second-straight title.

While Brady will have to undergo knee surgery soon, it would appear as though Brady is already back in the gym, hard at work. In a new post on the TB12sports Twitter account, Brady can be seen walking into one of his facilities, where he is ready to get back in shape for what should be a fun 2021 campaign.

Brady has always been one of the hardest working people in football, and it's ultimately why he has become so successful over the years. The QB has definitely had his doubters but at this point, thinking Brady won't come out on top is a fool's errand.

With next season about seven months away, Brady will certainly have plenty of time to recover and get back to his dominant ways.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images