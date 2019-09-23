New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has some thoughts about the "difficult situation" pertaining to Antonio Brown, but you shouldn't expect him, or any other Patriots players, to express their feelings anytime soon.

During his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Brady was asked about AB's release but he refused to divulge his personal feelings about the matter.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share. That’s about it. It’s a difficult situation. That’s kinda how I feel,” Brady said.

While Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has also made it clear that he won't be touching any questions regarding Antonio Brown, the 31-year old receiver is doing everything he can to stay relevant.

Over the weekend, AB voiced his displeasure as the organization works to void his guaranteed money. Brown also took a direct shot at team owner Robert Kraft in a since-deleted tweet.

"Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !" “Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly."

Even without Brown, Brady didn't miss a beat on Sunday as he threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-14 victory over the New York Jets. Up next for New England is a road game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.