Tom Brady is 44 years old, which for most NFL players, is immediate retirement territory. Quite frankly, most quarterbacks would have retired years ago. However, Brady is one of the best players in the NFL right now, despite his age. His longevity in the game of football has been simply incredible, and it is almost impossible to imagine Brady doing anything other than playing under center.

On Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams, and now, he has a huge decision to make about his career. Brady could either play one more year, at the age of 45, or he could simply leave the game and spend time with his family. On his "Let's Go" podcast, Brady noted that his decision will come down to what his family thinks, particularly his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about," Brady said via Yahoo! Sports. "It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

Gisele has stood by Brady for years, although it would certainly make sense for her to want Brady at home, given his age. Football can be a brutal sport on those who play it, and it's clear that Brady wants to be strong for his family as he ages.

Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you updates on Brady's big decision.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

[Via]