Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, and that is probably not going to change for a very long time. He won seven Super Bowl titles during his 22-year career, and there is no doubt that he could have won a Super Bowl this year as well had his team not had a plethora of injuries.

Now that Brady has retired from the game, he has received an uptick in nice messages from players around the league, including some of the young QBs who are looking to change the game. One such player is Jaguar's rookie Trevor Lawrence, who took to Instagram and wrote "Happy retirement Tom Brady. You truly paved the way for quarterbacks for decades. Thankful for your example. The game will miss you."

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Brady saw this message and was extremely grateful for it. In fact, Brady also expressed quite a bit of interest in Lawrence's game, saying "the future is bright for you." This is an extremely kind thing to say, especially when you consider how Lawrence struggled for the vast majority of this season as Urban Meyer was a failure in the head coaching role. Regardless, Lawrence has a solid foundation behind him, and Brady recognizes that through and through.

Hopefully, Lawrence is able to prove Brady right next season as the future Hall of Famer watches the game from the comfort of his own home.