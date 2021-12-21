Chris Godwin has been a star wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past few years, and unfortunately, he won't be with the team for the rest of the season. This is because Godwin suffered an ACL injury during a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Godwin was hit in the knee while going for a catch, and in the eyes of many, it was a pretty dirty moment.

Yesterday, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was angered about Godwin's injury announcement, and took to his podcast where he voiced his frustration over the whole thing. As Brady notes, the league needs to take better care of its players, especially since guys are being hit with life-long injuries.

Brady knows Godwin can bounce back, but he would prefer to have his wide receiver healthy to finish the season.

“I’ve seen that hit too many times where a defenseless pass catcher is in the process of catching the ball and he’s hit by the defender,” Brady said per the Tampa Bay Times. “And a lot of defenders would say, ‘Well, we can’t hit him in the head anymore.’ Well, the point is, you can’t hit anybody in the head anymore. You can’t hit anyone in the knees anymore except for receivers. Which doesn’t make any sense to me. You can’t hit a defensive lineman in the knees, you can’t hit a punter in the knees, you can’t hit a quarterback in the knees, you can’t hit a DB in the knees except for allowing hits on defenseless receivers. It needs to be addressed and really thought out.”

The Buccaneers definitely have some adversity to overcome heading into the final three games of the season, but with Brady at the helm, they should be able to pull through.

