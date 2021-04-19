Tom Brady is coming off of his seventh Super Bowl victory and fans are eager to see if he can somehow match the energy of last season and come through with yet another title. Brady will be entering the season as a 44-year-old which typically means his career should be over soon. However, Brady has defied the odds and is still playing some of the best football of his entire career.

After winning the Super Bowl, Brady was forced to get surgery on his knee and now, the superstar quarterback is speaking out on whether he will be back in time for the season. As he claims, he will be fine for September although he might not be ready for the start of workouts which go down this week.

"I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard," Brady said via TMZ. "I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill; but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I'm sure we will be."

This recovery timeline is good news for the Buccaneers who are bringing back all of their players from last season. They have an opportunity to do something special and it seems like they are all motivated to get it done.

