Tom Brady has been known to get upset from time to time on the sidelines. He is the winningest quarterback in the history of the NFL, so it would only make sense that he feels like he needs perfection from himself and his team on a weekly basis. While the Buccaneers were victorious this past Sunday, the Bucs were terrible just a weekend ago against the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost by a score of 9-0, and it led to some pretty testy moments on the sideline.

As you can see in the clip below, Brady even whipped a Microsoft Surface tablet at the ground in frustration. While this has happened before, Brady recently came out and said that he got a talking to from the league because of it. Essentially, if he ever does that again, his pockets will be feeling the burn.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“I did get a warning from the NFL,” Brady said on the "Let's Go" podcast per ESPN. “I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that! Imagine that. I won’t throw another Surface. Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.”

With the regular season coming to a close, the pressure will be mounting in the Bucs locker room. Hopefully for Brady and company, this doesn't lead to any more broken technology on the sidelines. After all, Brady did say he's learned his lesson.

[Via]