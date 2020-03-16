Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in sports history thanks to his extensive list of accomplishments. At the top of that list is six Super Bowl titles over the last 20 years. For the first time in his career, Brady is a free agent and will have a massive decision to make. Over the past few weeks, rumors have run rampant and fans are starting to get antsy in regards to his decision. Numerous teams have been theorized although over the course of the last couple of days, Brady's free agency bids have turned upside down.

The San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans will all be sticking with their current quarterbacks which doesn't leave many options open for Brady. According to Odds Shark, the new betting favorites are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are letting Jameis Winston walk to free agency. The New England Patriots are in a close second.

It remains to be seen how this will all play out but there is no denying it will be an entertaining spectacle for everyone involved. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH in the following days as we will bring you all of the latest NFL free agency news.