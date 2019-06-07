Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl this past year in one of the most boring championship games in recent history. Regardless of how you felt about the game itself, there is no denying the greatness of the Patriots and how they've terrorized the NFL for 18 years now. While it's been four months since their Super Bowl victory, the Patriots are still celebrating their recent success and last night, the entire team linked up for their end of year party where they were gifted their Super Bowl rings.

As you would imagine, every single player on the team showed off their new hardware, with Brady being the most prominent player on the team to do so. The Patriots quarterback is the most decorated player in the history of the game when it comes Super Bowls and even in his 40s, Brady has been able to compete at the highest level of the game.

When it comes to the ring itself, it is fairly extravagant as it features 422 diamonds which totals 9.85 carats. There are six Lombardi trophies on the front and on the sides, there is white gold and some blue sapphire.

With hardware like this, it's hard to deny that Brady is the best to ever do it.