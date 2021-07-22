After dominating the NFL for 20 years, it's hard to imagine a league without Tom Brady in it. As a member of the New England Patriots, Brady was a villain of sorts. While paired up with Bill Belichick, it was hard to root for Brady if you were outside of the state of Massachusetts. This is because the Patriots were so dominant that they became unlikeable. Add a bunch of cheating scandals into the mix and you have a franchise that is cartoonishly evil.

When Brady walked away from the Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the narrative immediately changed as Brady appeared to be this likable aging veteran who had one last shot at glory. In the end, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and now, he still has a couple of years left in him.

During a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Brady spoke about his free agency from last year and how numerous teams decided to pass up the opportunity to sign him. As he explains in the quote below, many of the teams in the NFL are simply not all that smart and in the end, they all missed out on a prime opportunity.

“I think what you realize is that there’s not as many smart people as you think. It’s just the reality,” Brady said. “It would be a no-brainer if you said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a chance to get Wayne Gretzky on your team,’ or ‘You get a chance to have Michael Jordan on your team.’”

Even with seven championships to his name, Brady remains eager to prove his doubters wrong and it is ultimately why he has been successful at every single stage of his storied career.

