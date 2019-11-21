Tom Brady is 42 years old and is still playing better than many quarterbacks in the league. While much of this has to do with the offensive system where he gets away with two-yard screen passes that are carried by the talented receivers, Brady has shown people that he can still win games and that's all that counts.

Next up on the Patriots calendar is the 6-4 Dallas Cowboys who are in a must-win situation. Meanwhile, the Patriots are sitting pretty at 9-1 and Brady will be looking to improve his record, once again. Prior to Sunday's big game, Brady spoke to reporters about the Cowboys and how he's always hated them, mostly because of where he grew up.

Elsa/Getty Images

“I’ve really not liked the Cowboys since coming out of the womb as a Niner fan,” Brady said via Pro Football Talk. “But, no I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys and they’ve actually had a great winning organization. They’ve got a lot of great players in their history"

Back in the 90s, the Cowboys and Niners were the league's biggest rivals so it's easy to see why Brady would dislike them so much. In diplomatic fashion, Brady made sure to offer some compliments but come Sunday, it will be all business.

Who do you think is going to win?