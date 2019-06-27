Tom Brady will turn 42 years old in August, but the six-time Super Bowl champ has shown no signs of slowing thus far.

In recent years, Brady and the New England Patriots have heard numerous "experts" and analysts predict their downfall, only to once again dominate the AFC East and contend for the Lombardi Trophy year after year. Among those who have wrongly assumed the Brady decline is ESPN's Max Kellerman. During a July 2016 episode of "First Take," Kellerman said, “He’s going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a BUM in short order.”

Brady hasn't forgotten about that.

As seen in photo embedded below, Brady posted a snapshot of his 61 MPH arm strength on his Instagram Story on Thursday, along with Kellerman's quote, "He’s gonna fall off a cliff."

Via TomBrady

Brady and the Pats will begin their quest for a second straight Super Bowl title on September 8, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first Sunday Night Football game of the season.

The future Hall of Famer is 6-3 all-time in the Super Bowl, including a victory against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl in his first season as a starting QB. To put things in perspective, Brady's nine trips to the Super Bowl are more than any other NFL franchise has in their history.