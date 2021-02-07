Tom Brady has been around the NFL for very a long time now and at 43 years old, he continues to perform at a high level. On Sunday, he will get to participate in his 10th Super Bowl, where he will be looking to get his seventh title. This will be one of his most difficult matchups to date, as he takes on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have some of the best weapons in the entire NFL. It's set to become a battle of the ages, and we can't wait to see it materialize.

Prior to kickoff, Brady is getting Buccaneers fans everywhere excited with a new hype video that sticks to the pirate ship motif. There are numerous highlights from the team's season all while the dramatic music makes you want to run right through a wall.

Brady has always been good when it comes to these types of videos, and we're sure his teammates will appreciate the motivation ahead of what should prove to be the biggest game of their lives. However, at this point, holding the Vince Lombardi trophy should be the only motivation you need at this point.

Give us your Super Bowl predictions, in the comments below.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images