Tom Brady has been in the NFL for 21 years now and throughout that time, he has won seven Super Bowls while making it to a whopping 10 championship games. Brady is going to go down as the greatest football player of all time, and even if you hate the QB, you can't deny his talents out on the field.

With that being said, Brady is nearing retirement as he said that he wanted to play until 45. He is 44 right now, which means he has at least one more season left in him beyond his current campaign. In a recent interview with Oprah, Brady spoke about the prospect of retirement and how there is one thing in particular that he would like back. That thing just so happens to be freedom on holidays, which have been complicated for him over the past few decades. With Thanksgiving going down today, it should come as no surprise that Brady had Holidays at the top of his mind.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

“I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football, so I can have those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together," Brady said. “Thanksgiving, there’s a lot to be thankful for, but you only get 4 hours to enjoy it. Practice usually ends at about 1 or 2. You eat about 3:30, then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice. Same with Christmas.”

Brady makes a good point as athletes don't get much time to themselves and their families whenever big Holidays come up. Their schedules force them away from home, and it can make for a lonesome Christmas or Thanksgiving. Once Brady retires, however, he will be able to enjoy the normalcy that comes with not having to be at the Stadium on Sunday afternoons.